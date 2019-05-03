Waverley sailings cancelled

Spring sailings for the world-famous Waverley paddle steamer have been cancelled.

We understand that the ship's boiler is undergoing work, which means that the Clyde and Western Isles sailings for May are now off.

June and July sailings have also been cancelled.

Waverley Excursions, the company that runs the steamer, is preparing to release a statement shortly.

The boat is hoped to be back in action for August, but Waverley's luck in recent years has been wretched.

Last year the boiler experienced technical issues during a Clyde sail, the year before Rothesay Pier took a chunk out of the ship's bow, and in 2016 she couldn't berth at Dunoon during Cowal Games due to a choppy sea.

Fingers crossed she is back on the high seas later in the year.