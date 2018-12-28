Banner

Home News The News A Christmas message from the Provost

A Christmas message from the Provost

Friday, 28 December 2018 14:11 | Written by Andrew Revill
alt
It’s always lovely to feel and see things changing as Christmas gets closer – even if some might say the whole festive season gets started a little too early these days.
Of course it is inescapable once television and radio adverts switch to their Christmas focus, and shops roll out their festive decorations.
It’s a lovely time of year though, and we are very fortunate to live in such a beautiful part of the world where even the winter weather doesn’t take away from the scenery and feeling of community.
Argyll and Bute looks festive and colourful, and a lot of credit must go to the community groups who take such great pride in putting on festive events and leading the charge when it comes to Christmas lights and decorations in their towns.
It all helps to add to the feeling that Christmas is a joyous time that should be filled with family, friends, fun and festivities.
Christmas means a lot of different things to different people, and I hope that whatever is most important to you this festive season plays a big part in your celebrations.
And once Christmas has come and gone, the New Year allows us all the chance to look forward to the next 12 months.
I would encourage everyone to take a moment to think about those in our communities who may not find this time of year as much fun as others, for whatever reason.
A Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to you all.
Councillor Len Scoullar,
Provost of Argyll and Bute

