A festive message from Michael Russell MSP

Living as we are through the most difficult and disturbing of times it is important for all of us - and especially politicians - to realise that there are more important things than partisan headlines, parliamentary debates and public disagreements.

Family, health, the company of friends, our homes and the wonderful environment of Argyll and Bute that we are lucky enough to live in, are all things which we should treasure and celebrate.

Those who lack them or who through illness or loneliness or despair cannot, for a time, appreciate them need our special thoughts particularly during the festive season.

As your local MSP, working alongside my constituency staff, I have tried to help all of those who have contacted me during the year for whatever reason. That is my first duty and I am glad to do it.

We won’t always agree on everything but we can agree, I am sure, that by showing solidarity, mutual support and kindness we can find the best way to live together here in Argyll and Bute, in Scotland, across these islands, in Europe and globally.

We cannot know what lies ahead and the uncertainty of Brexit casts a long shadow locally and nationally at present. But this is a time to be hopeful, so with hope in my heart for Argyll and Bute and our country I am delighted to wish everyone in the constituency and beyond a great and very Merry Christmas and a peaceful and prosperous New Year.