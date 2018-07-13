Banner

A83 Strone Point works complete

A83 Strone Point works complete

Friday, 13 July 2018 12:42 | Written by Gill Wollers
A £1.6m project to improve road safety on the A83 at Strone Point at Inveraray has been completed.


However, within 24 hours of opening, the A83 social media page was reporting a motorcycle already on its side in the road at the bend.

 


Posters on the page are asking for a 30mph speed limit, speed cameras, or a reintroduction of the traffic lights. Few felt the new realignment of the road would stop speeding or fatalities.


Around 370m of carriageway has been realigned and a section of the hillside scaled back, widening the road and improving driver visibility.


Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Infrastructure and Connectivity Michael Matheson said: “The section of the A83 at Strone Point on Loch Fyne is single carriageway with a history of fatal and serious accidents. This project has made it safer by opening up the width of the road and improving driver visibility around the tight bend.


“The work has also allowed us to install new safety barriers and improve drainage, signage and road markings at the same time.”

