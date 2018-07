Opportunities for Modern Apprentice Applicants Young people hoping to join Inverclyde Council’s successful Modern Apprentice scheme have until Sunday 5 August to apply.

School Opening to Mark Catholic Schools Centenary The official opening of Inverclyde Council’s new £9.2million primary school is to take place on the centenary of the law...

Quayside Location for Fire Engine Rally Inverclyde’s popular Fire Engine Rally is to be held at Greenock’s East India Harbour for the first time.

Greenock to Become a Smart Town Inverclyde Council has awarded a £185.000 contract to pave the way for free public Wi-Fi in Greenock creating one of...