Bute and Cowal roads improvements

Bute and Cowal roads improvements

Thursday, 28 June 2018 16:04 | Written by Gill Wollers
Work is due to begin on more than £8million worth of roads improvements across Argyll and Bute in the coming weeks.


Work scheduled in Bute and Cowal includes £320,000 spent improving the A8003 Ormidale to Tighnabruich and the C6 Carrick Castle Road will benefit from £142,780 of work.


On Bute £120,000will be spent on the A844 Craigmore to Ascog Bridge and £100,000 of work to the B881 North of Kingarth.

 


A Capital Roads Reconstruction Budget of £8,382,000 was agreed by the council earlier this year, in addition to the day-to-day maintenance work like patching and filling potholes. The budget is allocated based on each area’s overall percentage of the roads network and a detailed breakdown on how the money is being spent in each area is available online.


Some of the work being carried out includes replacement of road surfaces; improvements to drainage systems; and work to repair or improve road edges.


In addition, a Capital Footway Reconstruction Budget of a further £250,000 was agreed and will be split across the four distinct regions.


Additionally, £82,500 worth of footpath improvements will be carried out across Bute and Cowal.



