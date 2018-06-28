Sandbank and Ardentinny community councils get another chance

Sandbank and Ardentinny could still have their own community council, despite failing to get the numbers in this week’s elections.



Argyll and Bute Council held elections on April 26 and June 26 resulting in 53 out of 56 community councils being returned.



The future of the three remaining – Ardentinny, Lismore and Sandbank – was considered at today’s meeting of Argyll and Bute Council.

Councillor Rory Colville, policy lead for Corporate Services, said: “We had the option of leaving the three remaining community councils in effect out-of-action.



“Community councils, though, play a key role. They are a link between local communities and their council. They are another way for people to make their opinions known.



“We have therefore taken the decision to hold a third round of elections, to provide another chance for Ardentinny, Lismore and Sandbank to have their own community council.”



The date of the next by-elections, and deadlines for nominations, will be announced shortly.



Neil Robinson, former vice-convenor of Ardentinny Community Council told the Standard: “This is positive news. It’s not just a closed door and we’re being given another chance.



“As a community council we’ve achieved quite a lot - and we get the chance to get in front of councillors and ask questions.



“Not to have one is a major drawback.”