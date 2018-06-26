Banner

Innellan algae warning

Tuesday, 26 June 2018 09:02 | Written by Gill Wollers
GLW_DSC_0674_algae.JPG
 
Argyll and Bute Coucil has reacted swiftly to a potential blue-green algal bloom at Knockamillie reservoir in Innellan, with warning signs to walkers around the area being put up yesterday (Monday June 25) afternoon.
 
 The warning comes after a dog was taken into Bute and Cowal Vets,  after jumping into the reservoir and its owners were concerned about algal bloom.
 
The vets asked dog walkers to ‘please steer clear of Innellan reservoir for the time being’. 
 

GLW_DSC_0689_algae.JPG
Blue-green algae can cause cyanobacteria poisoning, and the signs of this include vomiting, diarrhoea, muscle tremors and collapse.
 
Catriona MacIntyre of Bute and Cowal Vets told the Standard: “This morning’s incident was at Innellan but recently Loch Awe and Loch Eck have both been affected.
  
"ANY standing (ie stagnant or slow flowing) water can be affected in this kind of weather and we would strongly advise people to keep their dogs away from standing water as the problem is not always immediately obvious.”  
 
