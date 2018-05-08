POLICE TO INVESTIGATE NANCY GLEN SINKING

THE tragic January 18 sinking of Tarbert fishing vessel the Nancy Glen has taken an unexpected turn as police today (Tuesday) opened a criminal investigation into the tragedy.

Duncan MacDougall, 46, and Przemek Krawczyk, 38, (pictured) who lived in the Loch Fyne-side village, were on board the boat and the men’s bodies were recovered last month. Another man survived.

The Crown Office said the procurator fiscal had instructed Police Scotland to investigate the circumstances around the deaths.

A Crown Office spokesman said: “The families will continue to be kept updated in relation to any significant developments.”

Asked if the investigation would delay any fatal accident inquiry and who the complainer is the spokesman would only say: “As this is a live investigation it would not be appropriate to comment further.”

A major search was launched by police, coastguard and Royal Navy teams after the boat sank in January.

The alarm had been raised by a third crew member who was pulled from the water by the crew of a passing ferry.

A specialist lifting barge was used to bring the wreck to the surface last month and the bodies of Duncan and Przemek were recovered and subsequently returned to their families for burial.

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) had previously conducted a seabed survey of the ship, which had been lying at a depth of more than 140m (459ft).

The MAIB said at the time it could not raise the boat, but the Scottish Government stepped in to work with salvage specialists and the families of the crewmen to support efforts to recover the bodies.