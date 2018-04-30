Dunoon wind farm plans ditched

Canadian company Brookfield Renewable, which has been working on the development of a wind farm above Dunoon’s West bay, has decided to ditch the idea.



The plan was to build a wind farm of ten or more large turbines on Forestry Commission Scotland land at Bachan Burn - a site close to two previously rejected by the Scottish Government.

In a letter to MSP Michael Russell a spokesperson for the company wrote: “Over the past 12 months we have examined in detail all development and commercial aspects of the project. Our assessments have been led by the various commercial and technical requirements a wind farm site needs to viably operate within the new energy market, together with the continuous need for maintaining an appropriately designed wind farm in planning and environmental terms.



“The outcome of our assessments has resulted in a decision to no longer progress development activities at this particular site.

The proposals had resulted in public meetings where 100 per cent of those present were opposed to the idea.



MSP Michael Russell told the Standard: “‘This is very good news and I hope it brings to an end, once and for all, any attempts to erect a wind farm on this site. There have been three proposals over the past few years and all have met strong local resistance. This latest one was accompanied by claims that the landscape and environmental issues could be overcome but in reality this spot was never going to be suitable for the erection of massive towers that would have dominated the view from the Clyde and would have been visible from Bute as well.



“The developers should have realised that much sooner and the Forestry Commission, who own the land in the public’s behalf, should also have intervened. Local public support was shown to be almost completely lacking, but at least common sense has now prevailed at last.



“Unfortunately this type of unacceptable proposal makes it easier for those who oppose all wind farms to further their campaigns and developers need to recognise that the sensible and sustainable wind industry isn’t helped by speculative and ill founded proposals such as Bachan Burn, and act accordingly.“



Separately, Brookfield Renewable UK Limited will continue with the development of its pipeline in Scotland with the first operational wind farm scheduled for completion in 2019 and remains committed to investing in greenfield acquisition opportunities.