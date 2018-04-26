Banner

Integration Joint Board reshuffle

Integration Joint Board reshuffle

Thursday, 26 April 2018 14:37 | Written by Andrew Revill
.

THE UNDER fire IJB has had a change of personnel at today’s full Council meeting in Kilmory.
Dunoon councillor Jim Anderson had recently tendered his resignation from the IJB citing pressure from other commitments - full story in tomorrow’s paper - which came into effect today, April 26.
Councillors Alastair Redman and Iain Paterson have also stepped down.
They are to be replaced by Council Leader Aileen Morton, Deputy Leader Gary Mulvaney and Cllr Sandy Taylor, leader of the opposition.
Leader Aileen Morton also said at the meeting today that Argyll and Bute Council ‘need support at every level’ to deliver on healthcare targets

