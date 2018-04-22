Banner

A83 FATAL CRASH WITNESS APPEAL

A83 FATAL CRASH WITNESS APPEAL

Sunday, 22 April 2018 11:13 | Written by Gordon Neish
alt

 

Police Scotland is appealing for information following a fatal road crash on the A83 near to Lochgair yesterday (Saturday 21 April).

At around 2.30pm a motorcyclist was travelling southbound when he was involved in collision with an ambulance.

 

Emergency services attended and the 61-year-old male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

 

Sergeant Paul MacPherson from the Divisional Road Policing Unit based at Dumbarton said: “I would appeal to anyone who was on the A83 around the time of the crash and may have observed the motorcyclist, who had been travelling in a group, to please come forward.

 

“I would also ask any motorists with dash cams to get in touch as they may have footage of the incident or the vehicles travelling on the road beforehand.

           

