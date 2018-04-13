Banner

CLOSE TO CLOSURE FOR NANCY GLEN FAMILIES

CLOSE TO CLOSURE FOR NANCY GLEN FAMILIES

Friday, 13 April 2018 20:12 | Written by Gordon Neish
alt

 

 AFTER three months of emotional turmoil, today’s sombre news that two bodies have been recovered from the wreck of sunken Tarbert fishing boat Nancy Glen may go some way to bringing closure to the families of the lost fishermen.

 

The January 18 capsize and sinking of the vessel, in which Tarbert sons Duncan MacDougall, and Przemek Krawczyk were lost, has devastated the Loch Fyne village.

 

The alarm was raised on that tragic evening by a third crewman who was rescued from the water by the crew of a passing ferry.

 

A specialist lifting barge brought the vessel and the bodies, which have yet to be formally identified, to the surface yesterday (Thursday) morning.

 

Today, a Crown Office spokesman said: "The wreck has been lifted and the bodies of two people have now been recovered.

 

"The Crown's Scottish Fatalities Investigation Unit (SFIU) is directing the investigation to establish the cause of death and to formally identify the deceased.

 

"We are working with Police Scotland and Forensic Pathologists to expedite this process and provide families with information as quickly as possible."

 

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) previously conducted a seabed survey which  revealed Nancy Glen was lying at a depth of more than 459ft (140 metres).

 

The MAIB said it could not raise the boat but the Scottish Government stepped in to work with salvage specialists, the Clyde Fishermens' Association and the families of the crewmen to support efforts to retrieve the bodies.

 

Argyll and Bute MSP Michael Russell said: “The raising of the Nancy Glen will have been very difficult for the families and community, where the two men were very well known.

 
“But the best thing we can all do is support them as they come to terms with their grief and loss.”

