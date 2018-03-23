Serious crash at St Catherines



Police Scotland officers are appealing for information after a road crash involving two vehicles on the A815 near St Catherines, Loch Fyne on Wednesday (March 21).

Police were called to the incident at the notorious Poll corner at around 3.20pm. The crash involved a Nissan X-Trail and a Land Rover Defender.



A 56-year-old man was driving a Nissan X-Trail southbound on the A815 when it was involved in a collision with a Land Rover Defender being driven northbound by a 31-year-old man.



Emergency services attended and the 56-year-old man was taken by ambulance to Cowal Community Hospital, then transferred to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where he is being treated for his injuries.



Hospital staff describe his condition as ‘serious’.



The driver of the Land Rover suffered minor injuries.



Inspector Adam McKenzie from the Divisional Road Policing Unit at Dumbarton is appealing for any witnesses to the crash, or anyone with information to contact Dumbarton Police Office through 101 quoting reference number 2089 of 21st March. Officers are also keen to speak to anyone who was driving on that road prior to the crash taking place on Wednesday who has dash-cam footage.



The road was closed until around 8.30pm.