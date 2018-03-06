Banner

STAFF SHORTAGE LEADS TO HOSPICE CLOSURE

STAFF SHORTAGE LEADS TO HOSPICE CLOSURE

Tuesday, 06 March 2018 17:10 | Written by Gordon Neish
HOSPICE patients in Dunoon have been moved in with general admission patients because the hospital does not have enough nurses to cope with two wards.

A statement released by local health managers today (Tuesday) says: “The move to relocate patients has become necessary due to long term staff sickness and ongoing nursing recruitment.”

 

The hospital’s clinical services manager, Kathy Graham, said: “We are  experiencing unprecedented staff sickness levels and are in the process of actively recruiting to nursing vacancies within the hospital.  

“Temporarily relocating patients and staff to the one ward ensures safe,  sustainable care to all the in-patients within Cowal Community Hospital.  Nursing staff rotate between the hospice and supported care ward and the admissions ward. Patients will continue to receive care from staff experienced in palliative care.

 

“Fortunately by relocating patients within the admissions ward it has  been possible to avoid any reduction to overall bed numbers within the  hospital.”

 

Although described as a ‘temporary’ move no date has been given for the hospice ward re-opening.

 

We await a response as to why bank or agency nurses have not been engaged.

 

See Friday’s Standard for more.

