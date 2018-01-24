immediate action for A83

pic by John Martin



Welcome news today as BEAR Scotland has announced further resurfacing investment of £1.5m to address trunk road surface deterioration.



And the A83 is one of the priorities, after a focus group’s reports of daily incidents of burst tyres and ongoing deterioration of the road surface along the route.

Snow melt, storms and torrential rain have added to the woes of the A83 this week with localised but severe flooding the norm between Strone Point and Loch Fyne Oysters, and potholes too numerous to count.



Argyll and Bute Councillor Dougie Philand said: “On a weekly basis I have reported the state of the road to the Transport Minister as has our constituency MSP Michael Russell. The Minister has charged Transport Scotland to look at this situation urgently.”



Now Transport Scotland has bowed to pressure and has provided extra funding on top of schemes already planned for 2018.



Argyll and Bute MSP Michael Russell welcomed the commitment by Transport Scotland and BEAR Scotland to take “immediate action” to repair sections of the road that have deteriorated very badly this winter.



Mr Russell commented: “As a regular user of the road myself I too have noticed a massive increase in potholes and places where the surface appears to be breaking up. Just after new year I drove to Inveraray and was horrified at the state of the carriage way at Strone Point where major roadworks are underway.



“I will be holding the company to these commitments and Transport Scotland has agreed to provide me and Cllr Philand with a weekly update. I will also continue to ensure that complaints are attended to with urgency.”



More in this week’s Standard on Friday