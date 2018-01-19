LOCH FYNE SEARCH SCALED BACK FOR THE NIGHT

THE search for two fishermen missing after their boat capsized in Loch Fyne has been scaled back, and is set to resume tomorrow (Saturday) morning.

The alarm was raised by a third man who was pulled from the water by the crew of a passing boat on Thursday evening.

Despite the valiant efforts of rescuers to keep it afloat, the 40ft Nancy Glenn TT100 fishing vessel sank.

Lifeboats, a coastguard helicopter and rescue teams, as well as local boats and two CalMac ferries, have been searching for the missing men.

Julie-Anne Wood, head of maritime operations for HM Coastguard, said: "Sadly we have been unable to locate the two missing fishermen.

"Our thoughts are with all those involved."

Inspector Julie McLeish of Police Scotland said earlier: "We are in regular contact with the missing men's families.

"It is a very distressing time for them and the local community as a whole.

"The search will continue until dark tonight and will resume again at first light tomorrow."

Tighnabruaich, Arran and Cambeltown RNLI Lifeboats were sent to the sea loch, alongside the HM Coastguard Prestwick helicopter and Coastguard Rescue Teams from Tarbert, Kames, Inveraray and Crinan.

On Thursday evening, a remotely-operated underwater vehicle was used to investigate the fishing vessel on the sea floor. However, the operation was hampered by poor visibility.

Campbeltown RNLI Lifeboat was out all night on Thursday searching for the missing men.

It is understood the entire Tarbert fishing fleet has also been helping with the search efforts, some vessels remaining out all night despite the search being called off at 1am.

A spokesman for Tarbert and North Kintyre Churches said: "This is a close-knit fishing community and everyone is absolutely devastated by what has happened.

"The Church of Scotland and Free Church of Scotland are working closely with Matthew Ramsay of the Fishermen's Mission in Argyll to support the community and the emergency services personnel involved in the search operation.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected by this heart-breaking incident."

The man pulled from the water was transferred to Mid Argyll Community Hospital in Lochgilphead, where staff describe his condition as stable.

Police and the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) are carrying out a joint investigation to establish what caused the incident.