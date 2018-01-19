LOCH FYNE SEARCH CONTINUES

A FULL search for two missing fishermen resumed at 8am this morning (Friday) after their trawler capsized and sank last night on Loch Fyne.

Although the search was called off at around 1am several vessels, including the CalMac ferry MV Loch Riddon, stayed on the water all night in the hope of finding the men. A third man was pulled from the water by the crew of a passing boat following a distress call at 6pm on Thursday.

The Portavadie – Tarbert service was suspended for part of the morning.

The stricken vessel, understood to be the Tarbert based Nancy Glen, capsized and two crew members were trapped on board. We understand the vessel later sank in 160 meters of water..

A remotely-operated underwater vehicle was used to investigate the fishing vessel on the sea floor. However, the operation was hampered by poor visibility.

Tighnabruich, Arran and Cambeltown RNLI Lifeboats are on scene, alongside the HM Coastguard Prestwick helicopter and Coastguard rescue teams from Dunoon, Tarbert, Kames, Inveraray and Crinan.

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service are on the scene, while several commercial vessels, including two CalMac ferries, are assisting with the search. Royal Navy divers are in attendance.

The rescued man, who is in a stable condition in hospital in Lochgilphead. said two other men had been on the 40ft vessel with him when it capsized north of Portavadie, on Cowal’s south west shore.

On Thursday night a Police Scotland spokesman said: "An extensive search of the area is being carried out and one person has been rescued from the boat.

"He has been taken to Mid Argyll Hospital, Lochgilphead, where medical staff describe his condition as stable at present.

"A joint investigation between police and the marine accident investigation branch is under way to establish the cause of the incident."

A Maritime and Coastguard Agency statement this morning said: ‘Campbeltown RNLI Lifeboat has been out all night and this morning joining a number of commercial vessels searching the area, sadly however, nothing has been found.

‘Attempts were made last night with a remotely operated underwater vehicle to investigate the fishing vessel which has come to rest on the sea floor, however poor visibility hampered those efforts.

‘A number of Coastguard Rescue Teams and RNLI Lifeboats are expected to meet later this morning to rejoin the search in the Loch Fyne area.

‘The search is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.’