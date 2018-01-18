Banner

FISHING CREW SEARCH

FISHING CREW SEARCH

Thursday, 18 January 2018 22:09 | Written by Gordon Neish
alt


A large-scale search is under way this evening (Thursday) for two fishermen after their boat capsized on Loch Fyne.


Lifeboats were called out after a distress signal was received from a fishing vessel in Loch Fyne around 6pm on Thursday.


The vessel's crew had rescued a man from the water north of Portavadie on Cowal’s south-west shore. The man told his rescuers that his own boat had capsized with two other men aboard.


Local reports say the Tarbert-based vessel appeared to sink bow first, with two men trapped in the stern of the vessel.


Tighnabruich, Arran and Cambeltown RNLI Lifeboats are on scene, alongside the HM Coastguard Prestwick helicopter and Coastguard rescue teams from Dunoon, Tarbert, Kames, Inveraray and Crinan. Royal Navy divers are also on the scene.


Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have also been called out, while several commercial vessels, including two CalMac ferries, are assisting with the search.


The man who was recovered from the water has been taken to hospital in Lochgilphead, where his condition is unknown.

