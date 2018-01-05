Charity chief resigns after investigation

The chief of a local charity has resigned after an investigation by its board, which reported ‘one of the most challenging years’ for its staff.

Argyll and Bute Third Sector Interface, which has offices in Dunoon, Oban, Bowmore, Lochgilphead, Campbeltown and Helensburgh, said ‘there have been ongoing investigations into some aspects of the management and governance of the charity’.

A statement added: "As the board of a charity and one funded by public money, we had a responsibility to ensure that the findings of these investigations were comprehensively reviewed, and as a result Argyll and Bute TSI disciplinary procedures were instigated."

