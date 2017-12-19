STAND UP COMEDY AT BURGH HALL

There’s a great show on at the Burgh Hall this Friday, December 22, and if you have a touch of the winter blues, or are stressed out with pre-Christmas planning, then this might just be the answer.

Shed your troubles, sit back and enjoy a great night of stand-up comedy, right here in Dunoon.

Your compère for the evening is Bruce Fummey, an award-winning comedian in his own right who has entertained both national and international audiences.

Also on the bill is Gary Meikle, a comedian from Glasgow who started out in 2013. He was soon performing at premier comedy clubs around the UK. Gary is a Scottish Comedian Of The Year Semi-Finalist.

Jay Lafferty is the sole female performer on the bill. She’s an experienced writer and performer, known for her appearances on BBC Radio Scotland’s Breaking The News. Described as "wee, mischievous, and gallus", and with a tour called ‘Besom’, she is sure to deliver an interesting performance.

The other comedian performing tonight is Keir McAllister. Keir was a finalist in Scottish Comedian Of The Year 2008 and 2009, and winner of best radio/TV comedian and best comedy writer at the 2016 Scottish Comedy Awards.

So get yourself a ticket, get along to the Burgh Hall and enjoy a riotous night of comedy.

Comedy Night at the Burgh Hall. Friday December 22, 7.30pm for 8pm start. 16 years and over only.