‘ROCKET MAN’ CLOCKED AT 101MPH

A 21-year-old driver was clocked travelling at 101mph on the notorious Rest and be Thankful road on Friday (December 8).

Police Scotland dubbed the motorist "rocket man" after stopping him on the A83 Rest and Be Thankful at about 9pm.

Police Scotland’s road policing division condemned his actions on Twitter.

Police posted: "101MPH. Ridiculous. One male reported to the PF on the #A83, Rest & Be Thankful. The road isn't your personal racetrack."

The tweet featured the hashtags #CanWeSeeYourPilotsLicencePlease, #RocketMan and #ThankfulNoOneWasInjuredOrWorse.

The 21-year-old man was stopped after officers spotted his car on a long, straight section of the road, near the junction with the A815 Dunoon road.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed he will be the subject of a report to the procurator fiscal in connection with an alleged road traffic offence.