Guilty plea for stabbing

Dunoon man Martin Campbell Richardson appeared at the High Court In Glasgow yesterday, Thursday December 7, pleading guilty to assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement and endangerment of life.



The incident took place at 5.15pm on Sunday April 9 at Ballagan Buildings, Auchamore Road, when a 30-year-old man was stabbed. Eye witnesses described the victim ‘lying on the ground covered in blood’.



Mr Richardson appeared at Dunoon Sheriff Court during the week following the stabbing, charged with assault, and assault to severe injury and attempted murder. He made no plea and was remanded in custody.



The 26-year-old's sentence was deferred until January 9 at the High Court in Edinburgh.