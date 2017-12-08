Banner

logoxmas

Banner

Front Page News

Dunoon Observer and Argyllshire Standard Dunoon Observer and Argyllshire Standard

Advertise Now

Click here to place an advert in the Dunoon Observer

Got a News Story ?

Click here to let us know about it

Stop Spam Harvesters, Join Project Honey Pot
Home News The News Guilty plea for stabbing

Guilty plea for stabbing

Friday, 08 December 2017 16:30 | Written by Gill Wollers
AddThis Social Bookmark Button

GAN_0373.JPG

 

Dunoon man Martin Campbell Richardson appeared at the High Court In Glasgow yesterday, Thursday December 7, pleading guilty to assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement and endangerment of life.


The incident took place at 5.15pm on Sunday April 9 at Ballagan Buildings, Auchamore Road, when a 30-year-old man was stabbed. Eye witnesses described the victim ‘lying on the ground covered in blood’.


Mr Richardson appeared at Dunoon Sheriff Court during the week following the stabbing, charged with assault, and assault to severe injury and attempted murder. He made no plea and was remanded in custody.

The 26-year-old's sentence was deferred until January 9 at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Next >

Add comment

Please refer to our policies regarding posting in the rules section of the forum.


KEYCAPTCHA_TASK_COMMON_MESSAGEJoomla CAPTCHA
news feedAll our news in one feed
Follow us on Twitter

DGS link

Dunoon Grammar School

Argyll and Bute Council

Inverclyde Council News
Latest News from Inverclyde Council

Link1 | Link2 | Link3

Copyright © 2011. All Rights Reserved.

Designed by Archie Fergusson.