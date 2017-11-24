Improvements agreed for Strone Point

Work to improve the A83 at Strone Point, which was hit by three accidents in consecuive weekends earlier this autumn, is planned to start on December 4 for 28 weeks.

Making the announcement today, November 24, Transport Minister Humza Yousaf said: “We know that the local community has been waiting for this work to get underway for some time and we are pleased to have agreed a programme with the contractor that will keep the A83 open for the majority of the project.

“Everything possible will be done to minimise disruption, especially during the festive period when traffic management will be removed between December 22 and January 3, 2018."

The long awaited project will improve the radius of the tight corner at Strone Point outside Inveraray.

The scheme will involve realigning the carriageway and cutting back the rock slope to improve visibility for drivers; improving the road width; upgrading the drainage systems to improve road safety in wet conditions; erecting a new road safety barrier and bike guard; new road markings; improved signing.

The road will be reduced to one lane and controlled by temporary traffic signals during the vast majority of the programme.

Up to 13 night time road closures will be required and road users will be notified in advance.