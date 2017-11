The first of Cowal's remembrance services tok place this morning (Saturday) at the Commando Memorial on Ardentinny beach.

Rev David Mill officiated for the last time at this service, he will be retiring next year.

A small corwd gathered for the service at 11am, and a wreath was laid by Ardentinny resident, John Primrose, in the shadow of Faslane, where he did his National Service in the 1960s.

Further services take place all over Cowal tomorrow.



Lest we forget.