Dunoon Observer and Argyllshire Standard Dunoon Observer and Argyllshire Standard

Dunoon Doctor takes top award

Dunoon Doctor takes top award

Friday, 03 November 2017 15:52 | Written by Gill Wollers
GLW_DSC0221.JPG

 

 

One of Dunoon's Argyll Street surgeries has been celebrating today as GP Dr Glen Hall took the Doctor's Award at the Scottish Health Care Awards, held in Edinburgh last night.

 

Dr Hall was nominated for the award by Toward patient Rhona Ferguson.

 

Reluctantly he attended the ceremony after finding out he was a finalist, never thinking that the award would be his.

 

Speaking today, Friday, Dr Hall declared himself 'chuffed' having beaten another NHS Highland doctor, Nick Dunn from Helensburgh and Dr Sabu James from NHS Lanarkshire.

 

Rhona was equally delighted. She said: "He is completely person-centred. Just speaking to him reassures me."

 

More in next week's Standard.

 

 

 

