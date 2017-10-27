Banner

Dunoon Observer and Argyllshire Standard

Kirn Primary to open next week

Friday, 27 October 2017 14:32 | Written by Gill Wollers
The new Kirn Primary School, which was expected to open on Tuesday this week, will now open on Thursday morning, November 2nd, according to a statement from Argyll and Bute Council.


The school has taken 16 months to complete, during which time staff and pupils were decanted to Dunoon Grammar School for their lessons.


The council’s policy lead for dducation, Cowal Councillor Yvonne McNeilly said: “I am absolutely delighted that Kirn Primary has reached completion and that staff and pupils can now begin to settle into their new surroundings and enjoy all the benefits their new school brings.


“It is a fantastic environment for our children to learn in and provides modern facilities that will benefit generations to come. I wish the staff and pupils at Kirn every happiness and success in their new school.”

