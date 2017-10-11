Banner

Front Page News

Dunoon Observer and Argyllshire Standard Dunoon Observer and Argyllshire Standard

Home News The News Cash for Cowal Elderly Befrienders

Cash for Cowal Elderly Befrienders

Wednesday, 11 October 2017 08:20 | Written by Gill Wollers
CEB_Clients_Oct_17_3_002.JPG

 

Tackling lonelinesss and isolation amongst Cowal’s elderly population is what Cowal Elderley Befrienders has being doing for 21 years.

 

 

Now it has had a £234,000 boost to its coffers from the National Lottery, part of a £2.5million funding pot announced today, Wednesday October 11.


The funding comes from Big Lottery Fund Scotland, which awards National Lottery funds to good causes across the country.


Announcing the grants, Martin Cawley, Director, Big Lottery Fund Scotland, said: “Thanks to National Lottery funding, people and communities are coming together and building social connections, thereby reducing loneliness and isolation. This in turn is improving access to services for isolated people and communities, helping them to lead happier and healthier lives.”


Robin Miller of CEB said: “This is significant funding for us and the third highest award given in this round of funding. It will help us continue to help older people stay connected to each other, to services and to the community.”

