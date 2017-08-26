LOCAL HEROES...

There were remarkable scenes in Inveraray this evening as a previously banned march through the town went ahead - after civic leaders said they were willing to face arrest.

To the relief of all Inveraray and District Pipe Band was given permission by local police to march up the town's main street, despite Transport Scotland's previous prohibition of the parade, citing insufficient time to 'impose the statutory instruments'.

At around 8pm local PC Ben Rusden was faced with more than 1,000 band supporters. To add to the constable's pressure local minister Rev Dr Roderick Campbell, Argyll and Bute MP Brendan O'Hara - and even the Duke of Argyll - were willing to risk arrest by leading the parade illegally.

He used local police powers to allow the celebration to go ahead.

In an episode reminiscent of a Bill Forsyth film, townspeople cheered when PC Rusden gave the good news to Iain Macaskill of the local community council.

The band, after adding the Cowal Shield to their World Championship trophy, played a short set on Inveraray Green before marching up the Royal Burgh’s main street. PC Rusden’s police car was followed by the dignitaries, six local children carrying this season’s prized trophies, and the band - with supporters falling-in behind as the band passed.

After a set outside Glenaray and Inveraray Parish Church, paused only to let a lorry through, the music continued in the nearby George Hotel beer garden where the band had been invited to a reception in honour of its world championship success.

From scenes like these, old Scotia's grandeur springs…