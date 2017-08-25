SAILINGS CANCELLED AS STEAMER CRASHES INTO ROTHESAY PIER

PEOPLE hoping to come to Cowal Games tomorrow on board the paddle steamer Waverley will be disappointed as the weekend’s sailings have been cancelled after the ship crashed into Rothesay Pier today (Friday).

The incident took place shortly after 3pm. The steamer was full of passengers at the time.

There were no injuries, and there is slight damage to the vessel's bow.

Waverly Excursions, which manages the steamer, has cancelled its cruises this weekend, the last sailings of the season.

The firm said: "Unfortunately Waverley's cruises this weekend will not be operating as minor damage was sustained today which requires repair. Please return tickets for a refund."

The Waverly, which entered service in 1947, sailing from the Clyde near Helensburgh up Loch Long to Arrochar, marked its 70th anniversary this year.

In 2009, the vessel struck the breakwater at Dunoon with 700 passengers on board, 12 of whom suffered minor injuries.

