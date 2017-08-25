CHAMPIONS' PIPE BAND PARADE BANNED – BUT EVENT GOES AHEAD ELSEWHERE

WORLD pipe band champions Inveraray and District have been banned from holding a victory parade in the Royal Burgh’s main street tomorrow (Saturday) – but the march will go ahead elsewhere in Inveraray.

The Grade 1 champions had already given apologies to Cowal Highland Gathering organisers, saying they would be unable to march ‘down the street’ after the competition as they had been invited to a reception and parade in their home town.

The Inveraray Parade had been planned for 8pm down Main Street, but Transport Scotland has now said no to closing the A83 trunk road through the town.

Local police officers reportedly saw a Facebook post on Tuesday advertising the parade and contacted the organisers – the local community council – to ask if appropriate closure orders were in place.

They were not, so the community councillors contacted Transport Scotland, who refused to grant permission to briefly close the road.

Band manager Jim McMillan said: “In the past when we won a Grade 2 (world competition) we just bailed off the bus and just marched up the street, and didn't ask anyone's permission and nobody ever said anything about it. It was a great night. But maybe it is because they have asked for permission on an official basis there has been difficulty about it.

"We didn't apply for a licence for this but you'd have thought they might have seen a wee bit of sense in the circumstances. That's what is happening now with health and safety and everything else, I suppose.”

We understand the parade will now take place at The Avenue, Inveraray at 8pm tomorrow before a reception in the George Hotel.