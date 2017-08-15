POLICE APPEAL AFTER SUSPICIOUS FIRE

Detectives are appealing for information after a property in Dunoon was set on fire - twice.

Around 2.25am on Monday, August 14, police received a report of a fire at Eton Avenue, Dunoon.

Emergency services were called and discovered that the fire was started deliberately at the front of the building

Between 2.30 and 2.55am the very next morning, another fire was raised at the same property - numbers three and four Eton Avenue - but this time at the back door.

Thankfully nobody was injured in the incidents, however those living in the flats have had to be relocated as the damage to the property is significant.

Officers are in the process of gathering any CCTV footage from in and around the area for any additional information it can provide.

Detective Sergeant Lynn MacFarlane said:

“We are trying to establish why this property has been targeted on two occasions. It’s fortunate no-one was injured, however we need to trace whoever is responsible. I am appealing to the local community to think back and consider if they saw or heard something suspicious. I appreciate that the incidents occurred in the early hours of the morning when most of us are asleep but if anyone has any information then please do contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call officers at Dunoon Police Station via 101 quoting reference number 0273 of 15 August 2017. Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.