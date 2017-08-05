Dunoon Half Marathon

First woman home in a fantastic time of 1 hour 18 minutes and 19 seconds was Katie White of Garscube Harriers, who was also fifth overall in the Half Marathon, which set off at 11am this morning from Dunoon's West Bay.

Katie is pictured with her mother Ann, who also competed in the Half Marathon, which was won by Daniel Bradford of Shettlestone Harriers.

Congratulations to the 400 runners who turned out for the second Half Marathon and 10K races.

Winner of the 10K was, for the second time, John Bell of Inverclyde Athletic Club in 32 minutes and 50 seconds.

Full report in next Friday's Dunoon Observer.