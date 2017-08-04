COWAL’S NEW FESTIVAL CANCELLED

Dunoon’s music lovers were shocked this morning (Friday) to learn that the Cowal Afterglow Festival, due to have been held Cowal Games Sunday, has been cancelled.



This follows only days after Helensburgh’s Argyll Gathering, due to be held next weekend, cancelled. Both events cited poor advance ticket sales as the reason for cancellation.

A statement on Cowal Afterglow’s Facebook page this morning said:

“It is with huge regret that we have to announce the cancellation of Cowal Afterglow Festival 2017.

“Unfortunately advance ticket sales are too poor to sustain the event. We have had a lot of interest and great positive vibes about the festival and the line up we had put together but unfortunately that has not translated into sales.

“We are at the stage that final orders require to be confirmed and cancellation charges due, so after a great deal of soul searching we are left with little choice. Regrettably we cannot risk the large projected financial loss by hoping that last minute ticket sales will save the day.

“We had hoped to bring an extra dimension to the Cowal Games weekend; but unfortunately there is simply not enough demand. However there is still a great weekend to be had at the Gig at the Gathering and the Cowal Ceilidh Tent.

“We would like to thank all those who have supported us for their enthusiasm and commitment; our sponsors for their financial assistance and once again apologise for the disappointment to those who have already bought tickets (we will contact them directly to arrange a full refund).”

One popular band, Colonel Mustard and the Dijon 5 (above), had been booked to play at both Cowal Afterglow and the Argyll Gathering. The band is currently preparing to perform at Belladrum Festival so are unavailable for comment.

It is sad that organisers' hard work has, in the end, come to nothing.