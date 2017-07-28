Monster mash needed



The George Hotel in Inveraray took delivery a couple of weeks ago of what can only be described as a king of the sea.

The fish in question was a 95kg halibut - no ifs or buts about it, it was big.

Paul Blyth of Aray Fish and James Eddie of his fish and seafood merchants WAA Eddie had not seen its like before.

Paul said: “The largest I’d delivered to the George before was 44kg, and I thought that was big.”

The halibut was caught off Rockall by Banff registered fishing vessel the Enterprise, boldly landing it in Kinlochbevie, before delivery to The George.

Facebook comments typically referred to ‘a few fish suppers there’ with one remark being ‘wow, brill’. Well, no, actually, halibut.

James Eddie may be better known to folk as a former Glasgow Warriors player, who gave up the game after an injury too many last year and joined the family firm, established by his grandfather in 1925, rather earlier than he was expecting.