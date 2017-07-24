ARGYLL FOREST TRAGEDY

AN investigation is under way after the death of an eight-year-old Argyll girl in a forest accident.

She was named today (Monday) as ‘precious and fun-loving’ Kayla MacDonald, from Dunbeg near Oban.

Kayla become trapped under logs in an area where trees had recently been harvested in Barcaldine Forest, near Benderloch, at about 2:40pm on Sunday.

Her family said Kayla was fluent in Gaelic and her smile would "light up a room".

A 12-year-old girl was injured in the incident and is in a stable condition in hospital. She was airlifted to Lorn and Islands Hospital in Oban but was then transferred to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Glasgow.

However, Kayla was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement her family said: "Kayla was a precious fun loving eight-year-old who was loved by everyone around her. Kayla's smile would light up a room. She attended Rockfield's Gaelic Medium where she was fluent in Gaelic.

"Our wee girl loved music and dance as well as doing hair, nails and make up. Kayla has two younger brothers who, along with the rest of her family and friends, will miss her dearly."

A joint investigation between Police Scotland and the Health and Safety Executive will take place to establish the full circumstances surrounding the death., which is not being treated as suspicious.

A spokesman for Forest Enterprise Scotland said: "Our thoughts are with the family and their friends at this very difficult time and we offer them our deepest condolences.

"We will now focus on working with the site contractor, Tilhill Forestry, and the Health and Safety Executive as investigations into this tragic incident continue."