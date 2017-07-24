Rothesay man robbed

A 37-year-old man appeared at Greenock Sheriff Court today (Monday July 24) following a police appeal for witnesses to an alleged robbery in Watergate, Rothesay on Friday July 21.



Rothesay resident Patrick Altizio appeared from custody following his arrest over the weekend. He made no plea and was remanded in custody after committal for further examination.



The police appeal came after a 75-year-old man had his wallet stolen by a man in Watergate, Rothesay.



The suspect was described as white, 5ft in height, medium to heavy build and wearing a dark jacket with the hood up.



Detective Constable David Hardie, Argyll and West Dunbartonshire CID, said: “Although uninjured, this was a very distressing and upsetting experience for the man. He had just withdrawn a three figure sum of money from an ATM on Montague Street, Rothesay, and was walking along Watergate via Guildford Square, when he was approached from behind by a man who pushed him and then stole his wallet.”



Altizio is expected to appear in court again within the next eight days.