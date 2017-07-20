Family ride this Sunday



DUNOON CYCLISTS have rallied around after Dunoon Presents and No Fuss Events made the decision to cancel some Sportive events this weekend and the free family fun ride is very much still on.



Local riders who would have competed in the longer events have now decided to join the free entry family ride, and they are determined to spin their wheels this weekend.



The event - starting at noon on Sunday from Dunoon Pier - will also be boosted by Dunoon Men’s Shed, who are encouraging people to bring along old, ailing bikes and ‘recycle their cycles’.

The free family day also includes special bike face-painting, music and medals for all participants.