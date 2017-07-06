Vikings land at Inveraray

There was fighting on the beaches at Inveraray this afternoon as a Viking horde descended on the Royal burgh.

And the crowds turned out to watch, photograph and film them as they were repelled by native Scots - all trying to be fierce but with quite a lot of grins on some of their faces.



The horde was the first cohort of a sustained attack on Loch Fyne’s shores taking place from today until Sunday as part of the Loch Fyne Viking Festival.



And a lot of fun it is too.



The festival continues at Lochgilphead, Ardrishaig and Tarbert on Friday July 7. Saturday sees the re-enactment of the Magnus Barfot longship portage from West Loch Tarbert to East Loch Tarbert and Sunday sees the Viking fleet sail to Portavadie and back. With music from Swedish group Medvind, a ceilidh and a barbecue as well as re-enactmetns of Viking battles and archery contests it’s a very busy weekend.



More details in the Observer tomorrow, Friday.