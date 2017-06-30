

Argyll has a long Viking history, which will be celebrated in five Loch Fyne villages during the Loch Fyne Viking Festival starting on Thursday. July 6.



The event takes place over four days, ending on Sunday July 9, in Ardrishaig, Inveraray, Lochgilphead, Portavadie and Tarbert.

On the first day the Viking longship fleet will sail from Tarbert up Loch Fyne to Inveraray and back to Tarbert, each way a five hours’ trip.



The next day (July 7) the Viking longships will first sail to Lochgilphead and then to Ardrishaig before returning to Tarbert.



The longships will bring Vikings and equipment to add to local Viking event programmes, running from 11am until 4pm.



Viking battles will be re-enacted and at each location Causeway Archers (Northern Ireland) will give Viking archery demonstrations and will give the public the opportunity to try archery. They will also organise an individual shooting competition in each village and its winners will form a village archery team. These local archery teams will compete with each other at the festival’s last day.



Medvind (Sweden) will perform musical story-telling with Viking music during all the events.