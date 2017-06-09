Banner

logoxmas

Front Page News

Dunoon Observer and Argyllshire Standard Dunoon Observer and Argyllshire Standard

Advertise Now

Click here to place an advert in the Dunoon Observer

Got a News Story ?

Click here to let us know about it

Stop Spam Harvesters, Join Project Honey Pot
Home News The News SNP HOLD ARGYLL AND BUTE

SNP HOLD ARGYLL AND BUTE

Friday, 09 June 2017 06:03 | Written by Gordon Neish
AddThis Social Bookmark Button

 

alt

 

 

BRENDAN O’Hara has retained the Argyll and Bute seat for the SNP, with Conservative Gary Mulvaney coming a close second.

 

The count at Lochgilphead High School was a tense affair, with little of the usual bonhomie between supporters of rival candidates.

 

The result was declared by returning officer Cleland Sneddon at 4.55am.

 

alt

 

On a respectable turnout of 71.5 per cent Mr O’Hara received 17,304 votes (36 per cent, - 8.2 on the 2015 result) and Mr Mulvaney 15,976 votes (33.2, +18.3). Alan Reid (Lib Dem) received 8,745 votes (18.2 per cent, -9.7) while Michael Kelly (Labour) took 6,044 votes (12.6 per cent, +2.2.).

Next >

Add comment

Please refer to our policies regarding posting in the rules section of the forum.


KEYCAPTCHA_TASK_COMMON_MESSAGEJoomla CAPTCHA
news feedAll our news in one feed
Follow us on Twitter

DGS link

Dunoon Grammar School

Argyll and Bute Council

Inverclyde Council News
Latest News from Inverclyde Council

Link1 | Link2 | Link3

Copyright © 2011. All Rights Reserved.

Designed by Archie Fergusson.