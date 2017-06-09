SNP HOLD ARGYLL AND BUTE

BRENDAN O’Hara has retained the Argyll and Bute seat for the SNP, with Conservative Gary Mulvaney coming a close second.

The count at Lochgilphead High School was a tense affair, with little of the usual bonhomie between supporters of rival candidates.

The result was declared by returning officer Cleland Sneddon at 4.55am.

On a respectable turnout of 71.5 per cent Mr O’Hara received 17,304 votes (36 per cent, - 8.2 on the 2015 result) and Mr Mulvaney 15,976 votes (33.2, +18.3). Alan Reid (Lib Dem) received 8,745 votes (18.2 per cent, -9.7) while Michael Kelly (Labour) took 6,044 votes (12.6 per cent, +2.2.).