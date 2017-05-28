WITNESSES SOUGHT AFTER FATAL INVERARAY CRASH

A 29-year-old man died last night after being struck by a van at the head of Loch Shira, close to Inveraray.

At around 1.30am on Sunday (May 28) the man was hit by a Vauxhall Movano van that was travelling West on the A83. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 34- year-old driver of the van was not injured.

Inspector Darren Faulds is appealing for witnesses to the crash. He would also like to speak to anyone who saw a man walking on the A83 road from Inveraray towards Glasgow in the early hours of this morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Divisional Road Policing Department at Dumbarton via 101 quoting incident number 0593 of 28 May.