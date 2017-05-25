Witnesses sought for A82 crash

Police Scotland is appealing for information following a serious road crash in Alexandria on Wednesday (May 24).

Around 6.10pm a Land Rover Defender with a horse trailer attached was travelling south on the A82, between Duck Bay and Stoneymollan Roundabout, when a Land Rover Discovery travelling north crossed the carriageway, colliding with the other vehicle.



Emergency services attended and the 47-year-old female driver of the Defender was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where medical staff describe her condition as serious.



The 13-year-old female passenger of the vehicle was taken to the same hospital for treatment to a serious injury.



The 59-year-old driver of the Discovery was uninjured.



The horse travelling in the trailer died at the scene.



Inspector Adam McKenzie said: “This was a very serious road crash and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed what happened to please get in touch.



“If you were on the A82 around the time of the incident and may have seen either of the vehicles involved driving on the road, or witnessed the actual collision, you may be able to assist with our enquiries, and it is important that we speak to you.



“Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at the Divisional Road Policing Unit based as Dumbarton via 101 and quote incident number 3200/24.”