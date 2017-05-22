Banner

logoxmas

Front Page News

Dunoon Observer and Argyllshire Standard Dunoon Observer and Argyllshire Standard

Advertise Now

Click here to place an advert in the Dunoon Observer

Got a News Story ?

Click here to let us know about it

Stop Spam Harvesters, Join Project Honey Pot
Home News The News COWAL ROAD FATALITY - WITNESSES SOUGHT

COWAL ROAD FATALITY - WITNESSES SOUGHT

Monday, 22 May 2017 12:02 | Written by Gordon
AddThis Social Bookmark Button

alt

 

 

Police are appealing for witnesses after a young woman tragically lost her life on a Cowal Road yesterday.


At around 1.20pm yesterday (Sunday) 18-year-old Asten Jones (above) of Sandbank was driving a Vauxhall Corsa on the A815 when, near Rashfield, it appears she lost control of the vehicle and collided with a Vauxhall Vectra travelling in the opposite direction.

 

Asten, a former Dunoon Grammar School student, was taken by air ambulance to Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, but later died of her extensive injuries. Asten’s family have been informed.

 

The driver of the Vectra was uninjured in the collision.

 

Police say a full report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

 

Sergeant Paul MacPherson of Divisional Road Policing said: “I am appealing to any witnesses to the crash, or anyone with information that may assist their investigation to contact Dunoon Police Office through 101, quoting reference number 2049.”

 

Our thoughts are with Asten’s family at this difficult time.

Next >

Add comment

Please refer to our policies regarding posting in the rules section of the forum.


KEYCAPTCHA_TASK_COMMON_MESSAGEJoomla CAPTCHA
news feedAll our news in one feed
Follow us on Twitter

DGS link

Dunoon Grammar School

Argyll and Bute Council

Inverclyde Council News
Latest News from Inverclyde Council

Link1 | Link2 | Link3

Copyright © 2011. All Rights Reserved.

Designed by Archie Fergusson.