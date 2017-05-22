COWAL ROAD FATALITY - WITNESSES SOUGHT

Police are appealing for witnesses after a young woman tragically lost her life on a Cowal Road yesterday.



At around 1.20pm yesterday (Sunday) 18-year-old Asten Jones (above) of Sandbank was driving a Vauxhall Corsa on the A815 when, near Rashfield, it appears she lost control of the vehicle and collided with a Vauxhall Vectra travelling in the opposite direction.

Asten, a former Dunoon Grammar School student, was taken by air ambulance to Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, but later died of her extensive injuries. Asten’s family have been informed.

The driver of the Vectra was uninjured in the collision.

Police say a full report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Sergeant Paul MacPherson of Divisional Road Policing said: “I am appealing to any witnesses to the crash, or anyone with information that may assist their investigation to contact Dunoon Police Office through 101, quoting reference number 2049.”

Our thoughts are with Asten’s family at this difficult time.