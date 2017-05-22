Triathlon fever hits Dunoon

They swam, they cycled, they ran and not even a drop of rain could dampen their spirits.



Who? The 80 or so triathletes - as they can now call themselves - who took part of Dunoon Presents’ first ever triathlon.



It was all smiles for Katrina Philips, pictured, as she crossed the line in 37th place, but few were that interested in their placing, it was all about the taking part and proving you could do it.



The entry level event attracted local runners and riders as well as those from further afield and the intention was to have fun.

More pics in Friday's Dunoon Observer