Banner

logoxmas

Front Page News

Dunoon Observer and Argyllshire Standard Dunoon Observer and Argyllshire Standard

Advertise Now

Click here to place an advert in the Dunoon Observer

Got a News Story ?

Click here to let us know about it

Stop Spam Harvesters, Join Project Honey Pot
Home News The News Cyclist injured at Dunoon triathlon

Cyclist injured at Dunoon triathlon

Saturday, 20 May 2017 14:06 | Written by Gill Wollers
AddThis Social Bookmark Button

DSC_0399.JPG

 

A 26-year-old taking part in his first triathlon was injured earlier today at the roundabout near to Dunoon's Queen's Hall.

 

Just about to complete the cycle part of the triathlon, the Glasgow man was knocked off his bike at about 12.30pm by a silver VW Polo driven by a  75-year-old local man.

 

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "The cyclist was taken to Dunoon hosptial but had no injuries and received no treatment, and was discharged later in the day."

 

The road was closed and traffic diverted for over one hour.

 

Next >

Add comment

Please refer to our policies regarding posting in the rules section of the forum.


KEYCAPTCHA_TASK_COMMON_MESSAGEJoomla CAPTCHA
news feedAll our news in one feed
Follow us on Twitter

DGS link

Dunoon Grammar School

Argyll and Bute Council

Inverclyde Council News
Latest News from Inverclyde Council

Link1 | Link2 | Link3

Copyright © 2011. All Rights Reserved.

Designed by Archie Fergusson.