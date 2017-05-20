Cyclist injured at Dunoon triathlon

A 26-year-old taking part in his first triathlon was injured earlier today at the roundabout near to Dunoon's Queen's Hall.

Just about to complete the cycle part of the triathlon, the Glasgow man was knocked off his bike at about 12.30pm by a silver VW Polo driven by a 75-year-old local man.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "The cyclist was taken to Dunoon hosptial but had no injuries and received no treatment, and was discharged later in the day."

The road was closed and traffic diverted for over one hour.