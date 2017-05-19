70 YEARS OF SAILING

CELEBRATING 70 YEARS SINCE WAVERLEY’S LAUNCH

2017 marks the 70th year since PS Waverley’s maiden voyage.

Named after Sir Walter Scott’s first novel, the ship was built for the London & North Eastern Railway to replace the paddle steamer, HMS Waverley, which was sunk on May 29 1940 whilst evacuating troops from Dunkirk.

Launched on October 2, 1946 from the former A&J Inglis yard in Glasgow, she was later towed to Greenock where her triple expansion engines were fitted by Rankin & Blackmore. These have now become one of the ship’s major attractions.

Sailings from Dunoon aboard the Waverley - the world’s last seagoing paddle steamer - start on the May Bank Holiday weekend.

On Friday May 26, passengers can sail amid the dramatic mountain scenery of one of the Clyde ‘Fjords’ - Loch Long.

On Saturday May 27, passengers can either sail to Rothesay or steam through the world famous Kyles of Bute to visit Tighnabruaich and on Bank Holiday Monday, May 29 there’s another chance to visit to Rothesay.

The Waverley’s summer sailings from Dunoon begin on Saturday June 17.

Ross Cochrane, Waverley’s Captain said: "Waverley is a very special ship full of history and charm there is a trip for everyone, places to be explored and enjoyed for both young and old. Every passenger who comes aboard helps this beautiful ship continue to sail and I would encourage everyone to come and enjoy a trip on her. Some of the most stunning scenery in the world can be found on the West Coast of Scotland and Waverley offers a unique way to experience it. I look forward to welcoming new and old friends onboard."

Waverley has a restaurant serving hot and cold snacks, two bars, heated lounges and a souvenir shop. Fares start at £21 for adults and there are discounts for Senior Citizens, Children under 18 half fare and under 5s travel free.

Sailing memberships for unlimited sailings aboard Waverley in the Clyde can be purchased from £350.

To book tickets or for more information visit www.waverleyexcursions.co.uk or purchase tickets from Dunoon Tourist Information Centre.