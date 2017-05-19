New roles for Cowal and Dunoon councillors

New Cowal ward councillor Yvonne McNeilly is to be policy lead for education, as well as being chair of the community services committee, it was announced yesterday, Thursday May 18, at the first full meeting of Argyll and Bute Council.

She will also sit on the policy and resources committee, where she will be joined by fellow Cowal councillor Alan Reid.



New Dunoon ward councillor Bobby Good is to be chair of the Bute and Cowal area committee with Jim Anderson as vice-chair.



Joining Yvonne on the community services committee are Dunoon councillors Audrey Forrest and Jim Anderson.



Bobby Good will be part of the environment, development and infrastructure committee, as will Alan Reid and Gordon Blair.



Audrey and Gordon are also part of the planning, protective services and licensing committee.



Alan will sit on the audit and scrutiny committee and the Argyll and Bute Harbour Board,where he will be joined by Gordon Blair.