Banner

logoxmas

Front Page News

Dunoon Observer and Argyllshire Standard Dunoon Observer and Argyllshire Standard

Advertise Now

Click here to place an advert in the Dunoon Observer

Got a News Story ?

Click here to let us know about it

Stop Spam Harvesters, Join Project Honey Pot
Home News The News New roles for Cowal and Dunoon councillors

New roles for Cowal and Dunoon councillors

Friday, 19 May 2017 09:40 | Written by Gill Wollers
AddThis Social Bookmark Button

AR17023465.JPG

 

New Cowal ward councillor Yvonne McNeilly is to be policy lead for education, as well as being chair of the community services committee, it was announced yesterday, Thursday May 18, at the first full meeting of Argyll and Bute Council.

She will also sit on the policy and resources committee, where she will be joined by fellow Cowal councillor Alan Reid.


New Dunoon ward councillor Bobby Good is to be chair of the Bute and Cowal area committee with Jim Anderson as vice-chair.


Joining Yvonne on the community services committee are Dunoon councillors Audrey Forrest and Jim Anderson.


Bobby Good will be part of the environment, development and infrastructure committee, as will Alan Reid and Gordon Blair.


Audrey and Gordon are also part of the planning, protective services and licensing committee.


Alan will sit on the audit and scrutiny committee and the Argyll and Bute Harbour Board,where he will be joined by Gordon Blair.

Next >

Add comment

Please refer to our policies regarding posting in the rules section of the forum.


KEYCAPTCHA_TASK_COMMON_MESSAGEJoomla CAPTCHA
news feedAll our news in one feed
Follow us on Twitter

DGS link

Dunoon Grammar School

Argyll and Bute Council

Inverclyde Council News
Latest News from Inverclyde Council

Link1 | Link2 | Link3

Copyright © 2011. All Rights Reserved.

Designed by Archie Fergusson.