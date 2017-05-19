Banner

logoxmas

Front Page News

Dunoon Observer and Argyllshire Standard Dunoon Observer and Argyllshire Standard

Advertise Now

Click here to place an advert in the Dunoon Observer

Got a News Story ?

Click here to let us know about it

Stop Spam Harvesters, Join Project Honey Pot
Home News The News New blood fails to make changes

New blood fails to make changes

Friday, 19 May 2017 09:00 | Written by Gill Wollers
AddThis Social Bookmark Button

af170201156.JPG
Day one of the newly elected Argyll and Bute Council saw decisions being taken to reduce the power of area committees, despite community empowerment and more, not less, decision making at local level being one of the main issues raised at hustings, certainly in Cowal and Bute.


Councillors agreed by 21 votes to 15 on Thursday May 18, the first full council meeting following the elections on May 4, to reduce the number of times that area committees meet from six times a year to four, citing both budgetary implications and that they did not attract public engagement.


Several new councillors from the Cowal and Dunoon Wards voted with the administration to defeat an amendment which would have allowed the status quo to continue.


Re-elected Cowal councillor Gordon Blair, who supported the amendment, said: “At the hustings community empowerment was at the front of each and every candidate’s promise to improve transparency and accountability.” He added: “Taking a swipe at local democracy is a retrograde step.” Also voting to retain the status of area committees, new Dunoon ward councillor Audrey Forrest said afterwards that the council meeting ‘had been a lesson in frustration’.

Next >

Add comment

Please refer to our policies regarding posting in the rules section of the forum.


KEYCAPTCHA_TASK_COMMON_MESSAGEJoomla CAPTCHA
news feedAll our news in one feed
Follow us on Twitter

DGS link

Dunoon Grammar School

Argyll and Bute Council

Inverclyde Council News
Latest News from Inverclyde Council

Link1 | Link2 | Link3

Copyright © 2011. All Rights Reserved.

Designed by Archie Fergusson.