A BLUE RINSE FOR ARGYLL AND BUTE?

The results of the elections for Argyll and Bute Council are in – and the story of the day is the rise of the Conservative councillors, from four to nine.

However, despite losing two seats the SNP is the biggest group on the council with 11 members.

There are now ten independent councillors in Argyll and Bute, down from 15 and the LibDems made rare gains, up from four to six.

None of the Labour or UKIP candidates were elected.

No doubt there will be jostling for control of the authority over the weekend but, we suspect, as councillors arrive at work on Monday there will be a Conservative/LibDem/Independent alliance ready to take control.

DUNOON: The Dunoon ward returned Audrey Forrest (SNP), Bobby Good (Conservative) and Jim Anderson (independent) – all new councillors. You can see what the new councillors have to say on the Dunoon Observer’s Facebook page. Notably, long-serving councillor Jimmy McQueen failed to retain his seat.

COWAL: The Cowal ward returned Yvonne McNeilly (Conservative), Gordon Blair (SNP – returning member) and former local MP Alan Reid (LibDem). You can see what the new Cowal councillors have to say on the Dunoon Observer’s Facebook page.

BUTE: The island returned councillors Jim Findlay ((SNP), Jean Moffat (Independent) and Len Scoular (Independent). Long-serving SNP councillor Robert McIntyre lost his seat.

OPINION: There will certainly be change in Argyll and Bute council – but for the better? We would like to see an administration formed from all parties – a rainbow alliance – rather than a tribal administration formed. There are talented individuals in the Conservative, LibDem, SNP and independent camps. Let’s use the talent we have to serve the people rather than causing division by excluding the opinion of a large section of the voting population.